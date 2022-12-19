December 19, 2022
BusinessElectionStateNation & World
News

Winter storm watch with 55 mph winds possible issued for northern Illinois

Blowing snow could make travel impossible

By Derek Barichello
Motorists travel on U.S. 6 between Spring Valley and Princeton on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Blowing and drifting snow made roads treacherous on east and west routes.

A winter storm watch has been put into effect for Northern Illinois, noting blizzard conditions with wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible from Thursday evening through late Friday night. (Scott Anderson)

A winter storm watch has been put into effect for northern Illinois, noting blizzard conditions with wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible from Thursday evening through late Friday night.

Falling and blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel difficult, if not impossible, the National Weather Service said. Power outages also will be possible as a result of damaging wind gusts.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are likely during the height of the storm. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The watch extends from the Wisconsin border through the Chicago suburbs, as far south as Ford County and as far west as Lee County, including the entirety of northeastern Illinois.

Anyone looking to travel late this week should continue to monitor the latest forecast for updates and avoid travel in these conditions, said the National Weather Service.

Snow will taper off and give way to frigid temperatures Saturday and Sunday for the holiday. High temperatures are predicted in the low teens and low temperatures below zero for the weekend.

IllinoisWeather
Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello

Derek is a Streator High and University of Illinois graduate. He worked at the Albany-Herald in Albany, Ga., and for Sauk Valley Media in Sterling, before returning to his hometown paper. He's now news editor for both the NewsTribune and The Times.