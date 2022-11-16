Peru police announce death of K-9 officer Miko

A longtime K-9 officer for the city of Peru has died.

“It is with extreme sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Peru Police Department retired K-9 Miko,” the Peru Police Department said in a Wednesday press release.

Miko was an 11-year-old German shepherd who had been paired with Peru Police Sgt. Matt Peters from 2014-2021. During Miko’s time as an officer he was involved in and responsible for numerous drug seizures, offender apprehensions and searches for fleeing individuals or missing persons.

Miko retired from police K-9 duty and has been living with Peters and his wife Tabitha since 2021. The dog spent his retirement sunning himself and “eating all the treats he could get his paws into.”

“He is a grave loss to not only Matt and Tabitha but to the whole Peru Police Department family,” the release stated. “Miko, you will surely be missed and we thank you for all of your service to the police department and the community. Godspeed Miko, we’ll handle it from here.”