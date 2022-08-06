State Sen. DeWitte’s traveling office hours coming to Kane and McHenry counties

State Sen. Donald DeWitte, R-St. Charles, is bringing the resources of his legislative office to several communities in Illinois’ 33rd District over the next few months.

According to a news release from DeWitte’s office, a constituent services expert from DeWitte’s office will be available to meet with constituents at the following events:

Thursday, Aug. 11: Fox River Valley Library (formerly the Dundee Township Public Library), 555 Barrington Ave., East Dundee, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Aug. 25: Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Sept. 8: Gail Borden Public Library Rakow Branch, 2751 W. Bowes Road, Elgin, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: Geneva Public Library, 227 S. 7th St., Geneva, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Gilberts Village Hall, 87 Galligan Road, Gilberts, 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Oct. 25: St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th St., St. Charles, 10 a.m. to noon

Constituent service assistance is available to any resident of the 33rd Senate District who is having difficulty with a state agency. The types of services include unemployment insurance, any issues involving the Attorney General’s Office, Office of Aging, Department of Human Services, state police, Department of Motor Vehicles, State Board of Education or Board of Higher Education.

For additional information, contact DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245.

The 33rd Senate District stretches from Lakewood and Lake in the Hills south through Hampshire, Gilberts, Pingree Grove and West Dundee down around Elgin through the west side of St. Charles to the northern end of Batavia.