Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., leaves a room as they take a break during the public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Monday, June 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Standing far back left is Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)