In response to the shootings at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday, Ravinia Festival organizers announced in a statement Wednesday morning that they will be postponing or canceling shows at the outdoor music venue through the weekend.

“Our shared hope is that the reduced activity — both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia — will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal,” officials said in an emailed statement.

“Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon.”

Affected shows include “The Goonies”: In Concert Wednesday, July 6; Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue on Thursday, July 7; piano and strings chamber performances on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9; John Fogerty Friday, July 8; Michael Franti and Spearhead with Arrested Development Saturday, July 9; Jaakko Kuusisto Music Sunday, July 10; and Lyle Lovett and Chris Isaak, also on Sunday.

Tickets for the affected concerts will be refunded by Aug. 1. Information will be emailed to patrons about the canceled or postponed concerts.

https://www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20220706/ravinia-cancels-sheryl-crow-lyle-lovett-all-concerts-through-the-weekend