Census officials say Illinois undercounted in 2020 by 250,000 residents

A recent audit of 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data shows Illinois’ population was undercounted by roughly 250,000, which would push the state over 13 million residents for the first time ever.

The report, available at census.gov, shows five other states were significantly undercounted as well, including Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Several other states, including New York, Ohio, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Utah and Minnesota were overcounted, according to the report.

It’s unclear what effect, if any, this will have on the state’s congressional representation.

“These latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “From boundless economic opportunities, to booming economic development and leading institutions of higher education, Illinois has so much to offer our new residents.”