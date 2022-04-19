Survey seeks to see how COVID-19 has impacted you and your community

Shaw Local News Network and Solving for Chicago want to know how you’re dealing with COVID-19 today, two years after the first lockdown. What changes have you made to your work or home life during the pandemic that have ended up being permanent?

You can take the survey here: airtable.com/shr5T0ZF2fjtARr5I

Shaw Local News Network is partnering with 22 other newsrooms in northern Illinois to find out how our communities are living through the long-term effects of COVID-19 through this survey.

We want to hear from you if COVID-19 has prompted big decisions for you about work, home and family that will last beyond the pandemic. We are especially interested in solutions your community has found to get through the pandemic from which others facing similar problems may benefit.

Please take a few minutes to complete the survey. It’s the first step to help us better understand what types of reporting we should be doing and who we should be talking to more.