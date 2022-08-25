Remedies for common skin issues

The skin is one of the most visible parts of the human body. Skin is the body’s largest organ and helps to retain water and protect internal organs. The average adult has about 22 square feet of skin, which weighs around 8 pounds, according to National Geographic.

The skin can be affected by any number of conditions. While many are not overly harmful, certain conditions can affect appearance. This, in turn, may impact a person’s self-confidence. Therefore, many people prefer to address skin issues promptly and effectively. Here are some common conditions and how to address them.

Acne

Acne can occur on the shoulders, face, neck, and upper back. Breakouts may include whiteheads, red pimples, blackheads, and deep cysts. If left untreated, acne can cause scarring. Clogged pores cause acne, according to Healthline. This may occur from bacteria, hormones, dead skin cells, and excessive oil production. Non-inflammatory acne can be addressed by using salicylic acid, which naturally exfoliates the skin. It is found in cleansers and toners. Inflammatory acne can cause infection deep beneath the skin’s surface. Products containing benzoyl-peroxide may help reduce bacteria and swelling.

Large pores

Large pores tend to go hand-in-hand with oily skin. They are extremely common. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends being gentle with the skin to help minimize the appearance of pores. In addition, cleansing and exfoliating the skin can help. The AAD says retinol, which is a derivative of vitamin A, can unclog pores and restore the skin’s natural appearance.

Redness

Skin redness may occur for a variety of reasons. These include sunburns, allergic reactions, dry skin, acne, and irritations. Identifying the root of redness can help individuals make a plan for avoiding it going forward. Long-term redness often is linked to seborrheic dermatitis or rosacea. Certain medications and skincare products may be recommended by a dermatologist to address these issues. In addition, color-correcting makeup can help camouflage redness, according to L’Oreal.

Eczema

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition that produces red, itchy, dry, and irritated skin. It tends to start in early childhood, and doctors believe an overactive immune system may trigger symptoms. A dermatologist usually treats eczema with over-the-counter antihistamines and OTC or prescription steroid creams.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that results in the excessive shedding of skin cells. Psoriasis causes scaly, silvery defined patches on the skin and usually occurs on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. Healthline says plaque psoriasis is the most common form of the condition. Light therapy, moisturizers, topical retinoids, and biologics may be prescribed to manage psoriasis.

Scars

Scars are a natural result of the healing process from an injury to the skin. Many scars fade over time, but deep scars can may be permanent and visible. Dermatologists may recommend application of vitamin E, silicone gel or other creams or oils to help minimize scarring after a surgery or injury. A prescription retinoid can be helpful when it comes to acne scarring. Steroid injections and laser treatments also can be used to reduce the appearance of scars, according to the experts at Medical Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

Common skin conditions can be a nuisance, but various over-the-counter and prescription remedies can help.