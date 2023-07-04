July 04, 2023
Briefs: Seeds set in District 20 Major League Baseball Tournament

By Kevin Chlum
Streator claimed the top seed for the bracket play portion of the Major League Baseball District 20 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Oglesby and Peru.

Oglesby is the No. 2 seed followed by Peru, Spring Valley, Ottawa American, La Salle, Ottawa National, Mendota, Bi-County and Princeton.

On Wednesday, No. 8 Mendota play No. 9 Bi-County at 5:30 p.m. in Oglesby with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Streator at 8 p.m. Thursday in Oglesby.

Also at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, No. 7 Ottawa National plays No. 10 Princeton in Peru with the winner moving on to play No. 2 Oglesby at 8 p.m. Thursday in Peru.

In pool play, Streator beat Princeton 8-1 and Mendota 9-1, Oglesby topped Bi-County 12-0 and Ottawa American 4-2 and Peru defeated Mendota 12-1 and La Salle 5-2.

La Salle, Ottawa American, Spring Valley and Ottawa National each had one win in pool play with La Salle beating Ottawa National 5-4, Ottawa American defeating Spring Valley 3-0 and Spring Valley routing Bi-County 16-0 and Ottawa National topping Princeton 20-6.

La Salle, Bi-County advance in Junior League softball: The La Salle and Bi-County Junior League softball teams will meet in a District 20 Tournament semifinal at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in Mark.

La Salle advanced with a 15-1 victory over Mendota on Saturday, while Bi-County defeated Spring Valley 14-4.

Also Wednesday, Mendota and Spring Valley will meet in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m.

The title game is set for 5:45 p.m. Friday with a second game set for 7:30 p.m. if necessary in the double elimination tournament. The winner advances to the state tournament at LaGrange-Brookfield.