The Methodist churches will host a Red Cross Community Blood Drive in McNabb from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Goldasich Hall in the McNabb Fire Department, 391 North Route 89.

Participation offers a chance for repeat and first-time donors to help others in need, with their donation of blood. All blood types save lives.

For appointments, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors may also sign up and pre-register on line using RapidPass at redcrossblood.org