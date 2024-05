Class Valedictorian Abby Mascal receives a scholarship Sunday, May 19, 2024, honoring her achievement during Streator High School's commencement ceremony. The award is presented by school principal Amy Jo Lotshaw, who also is Mascal's mother. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Media)

Graduation season is in full swing. Here are the photo galleries from the graduations covered by Shaw Local News Network in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties:

[ Hall High School ]

[ Illinois Valley Community College ]

[ La Salle-Peru High School ]

[ Mendota High School ]

[ Princeton High School ]

[ Putnam County High School ]

[ St. Bede Academy ]

[ Streator High School ]

[ Woodland High School ]

Shaw Local News Network also will cover Ottawa High School and Marquette Academy graduations with photo galleries. Ottawa’s graduation is Friday and Marquette’s is scheduled Sunday.