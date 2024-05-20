La Salle-Peru High announces Wagenknecht Scholarship recipients

The 2024 La Salle-Peru High School Wagenknecht Scholarship recipients are Faith Arkins (front row, from second to left), Bridgit Hoskins, Natalie Perra, Addison Duttlinger (back row, from left), Isabelle Andrews, Eleanor Radtke, and Hailey Dzik. The scholarships were presented by Tammy Humpage (front row, left) of Hometown National Bank. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru High School announced the recipients of the 2024 Wagenknecht Scholarships.

This year’s recipients are Faith Arkins, Bridgit Hoskins, Natalie Perra, Addison Duttlinger, Isabelle Andrews, Eleanor Radtke and Hailey Dzik. The scholarships were presented by Tammy Humpage of Hometown National Bank.

The Wagenknecht Scholarship was established in 1972 by the 1964 last will and testament of Frank C. Wagenknecht. The will established a trust to ensure “the income therefrom shall set up a scholarship for the student or students graduating each year from La Salle-Peru Township High School … and attaining the highest scholastic grades in his or her class.”

The scholarship award is used by the students to pay tuition and other expenses to the extent of $2,500 annually while attending a four-year course at a college or university of the student’s choice.

The first Wagenknecht Scholarships were given out in 1976. Since that time 268 scholarships, totaling more than $2.5 million, have been granted to LPHS graduates.