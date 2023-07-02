Evan Evola hits grand slam to help Pistol Shrimp past CornBelters

Ottawa native Evan Evola blasted a grand slam in the third inning Saturday to help power the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to an 11-2 victory over the Normal CornBelters in Normal.

The CornBelters scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning before the Shrimp took the lead for good in the third.

With one out in the third, Tobey Jackson and Logan Delgado hit back-to-back singles and Justin Rios walked to load the bases before Evola delivered his first homer of the summer.

The Shrimp scored four more runs in the seventh inning when Delgado hit an RBI double, Nico Azpilcueta hit an RBI double and Isaiah Hart ripped a two-run double.

Cody Kashimoto belted a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring for the Shrimp.

Kendren Kinzie went 3 for 4 with a run for the Shrimp, while Jackson and Delgado had two hits and two runs each.

Daniel Vogt earned the win for the Shrimp (11-15), allowing two unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Daniel Strohm, River Scott and Jason Shanner combined for four scoreless innings.

Strohm gave up one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in one inning, Scott allowed two hits with one strikeout and two walks in two innings and Shanner gave up two hits with two strikeouts and no walks in one inning.