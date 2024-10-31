St. Bede, Henry-Senachwine to meet for regional title: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Peru: St. Bede and Henry-Senachwine will play for the Class 1A St. Bede Regional championship on Thursday after winning in Wednesday’s semifinals.

The No. 3-seeded Bruins defeated No. 5 Putnam County 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, while the No. 2-Mallards topped No. 9 Roanoke Benson 25-13, 25-20.

For the Panthers (11-21-1), Myah Richardson had 26 digs, 13 kills, seven assists, five points and a block, while Eme Bouxsein had 15 digs, 12 assists and six kills and Maggie Spratt contributed eight kills, six digs, six points, an ace and three blocks.

Lauren Harbison had 19 assists, nine digs, five points and an ace for Henry (28-7), while Harper Schrock put down 10 kills to go along with four digs and two points, Kaitlyn Anderson had 13 digs, five kills, three assists, two blocks and an ace and Rachel Eckert served 11 points and four aces.

St. Bede (18-13) defeated Henry 16-25, 25-23, 25-21 in Tri-County Conference play on Oct. 10.