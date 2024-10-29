Trick or treat times in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties, neighboring communities

Trick-or-treat times have been announced for communities in and near La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. Most communities advise residents passing out treats to turn on their porch light. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Trick-or-treat times have been announced for communities in and near La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. Most communities advise residents passing out treats to turn on their porch light.

All times are for Thursday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted:

Buda: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cedar Point: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cornell: 4 to 7 p.m.

Dana: 6 to 8 p.m.

DePue: 5 to 7 p.m.

Dwight: 4 to 7 pm.

Earlville: 4 to 6 p.m.

Hennepin: 5 to 7 p.m. (Treats and food at fire station at 4:30 p.m.)

Henry: 5 to 7 p.m. (downtown 3:30 to 5 p.m.)

Hollowayville: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Grand Ridge: 6 to 8 p.m.

Granville: 6 to 8 p.m.

La Moille: 5 to 7 p.m. (4:30 to 5:30 trunk or treat at La Moille Park, community party at 7 p.m. at Lions Club)

La Salle: 5 to 7 p.m.

Ladd: 5 to 7 p.m.

Leland: 5 to 8 p.m.

Lostant: 5 to 7 p.m.

Malden: 6 to 8 p.m.

Manlius: 4 to 7 p.m. (costume contest 3 to 4:30 p.m. at fire department)

Magnolia: 5 to 7 p.m.

Mark: 6 to 8 p.m. (Food and treats under the shelter in Mark Park)

Marseilles: 4 to 7 p.m.

Mazon: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

McNabb: Parade 4:45 p.m. at McNabb Telephone Company, trick or treat to 7 p.m.

Mendota: 5 to 7 p.m. (3 to 5 p.m. downtown)

Mineral: 5 to 7 p.m.

Minonk: 5 to 7 p.m.

Morris: 4 to 7 p.m.

Naplate: 6 to 8 p.m.

Neponset: 5 to 8 p.m.

Newark: 4 to 7 p.m.

Oglesby: 5 to 7 p.m.

Ottawa: 6 to 8 p.m.

Paw Paw: 4 to 7 p.m.

Peru: 5 to 7 p.m.

Princeton: 5 to 8 p.m.

Ransom: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Seneca: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sheffield: 4 to 7 p.m.

Sheridan: 4 to 7 p.m.

Somonauk: 4 to 7 p.m.

Spring Valley: 5 to 7 p.m.

Streator: 5 to 7 p.m.

Tonica: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Toluca: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Troy Grove: 5 to 7 p.m.

Utica: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Walnut: 5 to 8 p.m.

Wenona: 4 to 7 p.m.

West Brooklyn: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wyanet: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to share a community’s trick or treat time that is not on the list, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com

Tips for a safe Halloween

The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising Illinoisans to plan ahead so they can celebrate the harvest holiday happily instead of horrifyingly.

Here are additional tips offered by health and safety experts:

Wear costumes with “flame resistant” on the label. If you make a DIY costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.

Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible when crossing streets.

Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision.

Test the makeup you plan to use at least 24-48 hours in advance to avoid allergic reactions.

Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA-approved. If they aren’t approved for their intended use, don’t use them. This is especially important for colored makeup around the eyes.

Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and have been given instructions for how to use the lenses.

When it comes to enjoying Halloween treats and sweets, the FDA offers the following nutritional and safety tips for trick-or-treaters: