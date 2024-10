New sod is laid down Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the First Congregational Church of La Salle. The work was part of the Environmental Protection Agency soil cleanup La Salle Superfund site. The approximate $110 million project is in response to soil contaminated by the former Matthiessen and Hegeler Zinc Co. in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The First Congregational Church, 502 Joliet St., La Salle, will host the community from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the church hall.

There will be coffee and doughnuts for those in attendance to celebrate the new look after the recent Environmental Protection Agency cleanup at the church. The work was part of the soil cleanup to a superfund site. The estimated $110 million project response remedied soil contaminated by the former Matthiessen and Hegeler Zinc Co. in La Salle.