Peru Ksoma Tae Kwon Do athletes medal at tournament

Athletes from Peru Ksoma Tae Kwon Do recently competed in the Wartrace Martial Arts Tournament. Phil Sills placed first in sparring in the Maso Men's Division (age 24), John Newcoer placed first in sparring in the Men's division (age 16), Kyle Harden took first in the boys division (age 11) in exception sparring, forms and sparring, while John Murphy was third in sparring and third in forms, Olivia Borre was third in sparring and forms in the girls division (age 11) and Lasting Schmillen placed first in sparring and third in forms in the boys division (age 9). Harden was second grand champion.