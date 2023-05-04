3 Things to Know About Business Auto Insurance

Business auto insurance is essential for any business that has vehicles. Not all policies are the same, and it is crucial to understand each type, so you get the best coverage. Here are three important facts to consider when selecting a business auto insurance policy:

First, knowing the difference between liability and comprehensive coverage is important. Liability coverage pays for damage from an accident caused by your car. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from things like theft and vandalism. Knowing which type of coverage, you need will help keep you protected.

Some policies can include roadside assistance and paying for a rental car if your car becomes disabled. This is a significant feature, especially if you have employees who travel a lot for work.

Next, you’ll want to ask about discounts when selecting a business auto insurance policy. Insurance companies offer discounts if your car has airbags or special brakes. You can also get a discount if you don’t drive a lot or have many vehicles. Taking advantage of these discounts can help businesses save money on their premiums.

Finally, business auto insurance differs from commercial auto insurance. The difference is that business auto insurance covers vehicles owned or leased by a company and used for business purposes. In contrast, commercial auto insurance is for businesses that use vehicles to transport goods and services.

Companies should conduct regular policy reviews to ensure enough protection. Knowing the facts about business auto insurance will ensure you get the best coverage for your business.

It’s important to take the time to find a policy that meets all your needs. Doing so can save time and money in the long run. Your business is worth protecting, so ensure you have the right policy.

Brennan & Stuart Inc. can help businesses better understand their auto insurance needs and provide the right coverage for their unique situation. Contact Brennan & Stuart at 815-223-0137 to learn more.

Brennan & Stuart

222 Bucklin Street

La Salle, IL 61301

815-223-0137

www.brennanstuart.com

Brennan & Stuart Inc Sponsored logo 2022