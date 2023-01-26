Wallace Center For Hearing is a Community Partner!

Wallace Center For Hearing, established in January of 2022, offers Illinois Valley residents hearing healthcare in a warm and caring environment. Its founder, Beth Wallace, M.S, CCC-A is an Audiologist who has worked in the Illinois Valley area for over 20 years. The office of Wallace Center For Hearing is easily accessible, and its staff provides medical management of hearing disorders using state-of-the-art technology.

“As an enthusiastic community partner, we appreciate the support we were shown over the past year,” explained Wallace. “To thank the community, we recently completed a Gift of Hearing campaign where area individuals who are suffering from hearing loss and are struggling financially could be nominated by the public. The winning recipient receives a set of top-of-the-line hearing aids, and the appropriate services, at absolutely no charge.”

The lucky recipient, selected on January 1, 2023, was Julie from Spring Valley. “Julie will be fit with her new hearing aids at the end of this month,” added Wallace. “As a young adult with hearing loss, she has been limited in her job and has become socially isolated. She is very thankful for this gift, and is eager to confidently advance in her career.” Julie is now looking forward to attending social gatherings with friends that she has previously avoided because of her hearing loss. She feels the Gift of Hearing is giving her her life back.

Wallace Center For Hearing is a member of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Beth Wallace provides educational seminars on hearing disorders and corresponding cutting-edge treatments to many area organizations. She also conducts free quarterly “Lunch and Learn” seminars for the public.

Wallace Center For Hearing is passionate about helping Illinois Valley residents hear better and live better. Wallace Center For Hearing can assist you with all of your hearing healthcare needs. Make 2023 the year you overcome your hearing difficulties!

For more information, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing, LLC

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-3201

Email: wallacehearing@yahoo.com

Website: www.wallacecenterforhearing.com