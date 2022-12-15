Millions of people have defective hip implants and are facing a future of pain and disability. One of the most implanted devices in the United States is the hip implant. This device replaces a natural hip joint damaged by arthritis or other diseases.

The problem with these implants is that they often fail prematurely, causing pain, disability, and even death. With baby boomers aging and reaching eligibility, hip replacement surgeries have been rising for years. With this increase in implants and surgeries, the number of faulty devices has also increased.

The FDA issues recall on defective hip implants when they become aware of the problems. Hip revision surgery is often needed to replace the device and can be costly. Victims of defective hip implants are left with significant medical bills, pain, and suffering due to complications from the device.

The causes of defective hip replacements are:

Poor or low-quality materials used in the implant.



Damage from improper surgical techniques.



Design flaws may cause the parts to move against each other, causing wear and tear.



Although the artificial hip procedure should cure joint deterioration and relieve pain, sometimes patients are left worse than before due to a defective implant. Complications of hip replacement include infection, dislocation, and fracture.

How do you know if your hip plant is failing? Common symptoms are:

Persistent pain in the hip, groin, or leg



Difficulty walking and standing



Instability of the joint when you move it



A clicking, popping, or grinding sound coming from the joint



Surgery-related stress and pain can be overwhelming. The trauma and disruption to your life due to a defective medical product is a situation no one should endure. Total hip replacement failure or complications can mean further surgery, a prolonged recovery, and increased medical expenses. Negligent manufacturers and distributors must be held accountable for the harm they have caused.

