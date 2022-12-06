Communication Strategies for the Hearing Impaired During the Holidays

The holiday season brings family, friends, and fun together. However, for those with hearing loss or impairment, the season can be a difficult time. Many holiday activities involve loud music, making it hard for people with hearing impairments to participate.

It can be trying for people who have trouble hearing to follow conversations when many people are talking at once. There are many ways to make the holiday season more inclusive for those with hearing impairments.

Reduce background noises. Turn off holiday music and the television.



Keep communication areas well-lit. Nonverbal cues and lip reading can aid in communication.



Keep a line of sight open and try to arrange for circular seating. Remove large centerpieces so guests can see each other. Circular seating also helps everyone to be able to see each other more easily.



Take turns while speaking



Don’t be afraid to ask someone to rephrase or repeat something you do not understand.



If you or someone else is having trouble hearing, be patient.



Modify activities to make them more accessible.



Try to develop games or activities that don’t require hearing, such as charades.



Be mindful of volume levels when speaking.



Do not yell, as this can cause even more difficulty in understanding those with hearing impairments.



If you follow these tips and strategies, the holidays can be enjoyable for those with hearing impairments.

It is essential to create an environment that is accommodating and accessible to everyone. Take time to plan and be mindful of others with hearing impairments to ensure holiday festivities include everyone.

With a little extra effort, those with hearing impairment can feel at home during the holidays. With the right strategies and approaches, all can enjoy the holiday season.

This holiday season, the Wallace Center for Hearing & Speech wants everyone to be able to enjoy it. By utilizing communication strategies, you can make the holidays more fun and inclusive for everyone.

