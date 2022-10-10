3 things you didn’t know about Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating!

We are headquartered in Ottawa, IL not Seattle, Washington! Seattle Sutton is the name of our founder, and not related to our geographical location. Fun fact...the city of Seattle, Washington, and Seattle Sutton, both take their name from the native american Chief Seattle (Seathl), an elder of the Duwamish and Suquamish tribes. Seattle Sutton’s grandfather earned the privilege to name his granddaughter and chose this unique first name. While we are headquartered in Ottawa, IL, we also have 40 pickup locations throughout Chicagoland, as well as ship our product nationwide.

Our founder, Seattle Sutton, was a registered nurse. She worked alongside her husband, Dr. Sutton, for many years in Marseilles, IL before deciding that the best way she could help the masses improve their health was to create a prepared meal company that followed all the nutrition guidelines that she spent so many hours reviewing with their patients. Longtime employee and family friend, Rene Ficek, was the company’s dietitian and took over the company in 2018. Rene assures that the company stays true to Seattle’s founding principles while keeping up to date on contemporary nutritional science.

We solve for a multitude of health issues. What you eat day-to-day has a major impact on your overall health and well-being. Following a fresh, healthy diet can help you lose weight, fight disease, reduce medication, have more energy, and quite simply…feel better! All of our plans feature fresh, wholesome ingredients, sensible calorie and portion control, and the elimination of unhealthy additives and preservatives. Each and every meal we create is specifically designed to help you reach your health goals - structured around 3 key sets of medically backed guidelines - American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and Dietary Guidelines for Americans. By strictly adhering to these guidelines, our plans help you live a healthier life.

