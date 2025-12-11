Seneca’s 2025 Shipyard Showdown releases bracket

Sebastian Deering of Seneca (5) and Tyler Steffa of Lexington elevate for the championship game jumpball on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Seneca's Shipyard Showdown. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The bracket for the 2025 Seneca Shipyard Showdown boys basketball holiday tournament has been released, opening with two games for each of the 16 teams in attendance.

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule for the tournament, which opens Dec. 23.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Lexington vs. Earlville 9 a.m. (new gym), Marquette vs. Somonauk 9 a.m. (old gym), Dwight vs. Coal City 10:30 a.m. (new gym), Wilmington vs. Garnder-S. Wilmington 10:30 a.m. (old gym), Hall vs. DePue noon (new gym), Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell noon (old gym), Reed-Custer vs. Seneca 1:30 p.m. (new gym), Woodland vs. Serena 1:30 p.m. (old gym), Lexington/Earlville winner vs. Dwight/Coal City winner 3 p.m. (new gym), Lexington/Earlville loser vs. Dwight/Coal City loser 3 p.m. (old gym), Marquette/Somonauk winner vs. Wilmington/GSW winner 4:30 p.m. (new gym), Marquette/Somonauk loser vs. Wilmington/GSW loser 4:30 p.m. (old gym), Hall/DePue winner vs. Reed-Custer/Seneca winner 6 p.m. (new gym), Hall/DePue loser vs. Reed-Custer/Seneca loser 6 p.m. (old gym), Indian Creek/Flanagan-Cornell winner vs. Woodland/Serena winner 7:30 p.m. (new gym), Indian Creek/Flanagan-Cornell loser vs. Woodland/Serena loser 7:30 p.m. (old gym)

Friday, Dec. 26

13th-place semifinals 9 & 10:30 a.m., 9th-place semifinals noon & 1:30 p.m., 5th-place semifinals 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m., championship semifinals 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27

15th-place 9 a.m., 13th-place 10:30 a.m., 11th-place noon, 9th-place 1:30 p.m., 7th-place 3 p.m., 5th-place 4:30 p.m., 3rd-place 6 p.m., championship 7:30 p.m.