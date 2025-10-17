Henry-Senachwine tops Seneca for Tri-County Conference Tournament title

Members of the Henry-Senachwine volleyball team react after defeating Seneca to win the Tri-County Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

The Henry-Senachwine girls volleyball team played an all-around solid match, especially in scramble situations, against Seneca in Thursday’s Tri-County Conference championship at R.M. Germano Gym in Granville.

The top-seeded Mallards used a strong push in the latter portion of the first set and then held off a rallying No. 3-seeded Fighting Irish squad in the second set to eventually capture a second straight title with a 25-12, 26-24 triumph in a rematch of last season’s title match.

It was the sixth straight win on the season for Henry-Senachwine as the Mallard improved to 28-4. Seneca had a four-match win streak snapped in falling to 20-8.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in practice working on plays when we are out of system,” H-S coach Hope Vinson said. “We talk a lot about still being competitive every point no matter the situation. Seneca is a team that can get you scrambling, so it was important tonight to make plays even when things were a little out of whack.

“When we got down there in the second set the girls stayed calm. We knew Seneca was going to push back, it was just a matter of how we handled it. We did a great job of controlling the things we could and found a way to close the gap and eventually take the lead.”

Seneca's Franki Meyers blocks a spike from Henry-Senachwine during the Tri-County Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

All-tournament selection Harper Schrock led the Mallards with 10 kills, a block and an ace. Brynna Anderson added nine kills and 10 digs, Rachel Eckert four kills, 14 assists and six service points, and Brooklyn Thompson three kills and a block.

“We’ve been in the match the past three years, the first time we lost to Marquette, but have won it now two straight times,” said Schrock, a senior. “Seneca is always going to come out and play tough, so you have to be ready to go and we were.

“I feel like the combination of our presence at the net, our defense and our setters was really good tonight. Our setters were putting the ball right on the money almost every time. As a hitter when the ball gets put where you want it, it makes it so much easier for the hitters. It was just a good all-around team win. It was fun.”

Henry-Senachwine's Brooklynn Thompson digs out a return from Seneca during the Tri-County Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

H-S led a back-and-forth first set 8-7, but then, fueled by four kills from Schrock and three from Anderson, swept 17 of the final 22 points to grab the upper hand.

Seneca broke open a tight second set with a four-point serving burst by Brooklyn Sheedy which included an ace and pair of blocks by Tessa Krull to lead 17-12. The Mallards fought back and after consecutive winning swings by Schrock trailed just 22-20.

Then with the Irish leading 24-23, a pair of kills by Anderson around a tip kill by Eckert closed out the match.

Franki Meyers led Seneca with five kills, followed by Graysen Provance four kills and 16 assists, and Lexie Buis three kills. Krull finished with five blocks, and Sheedy two blocks, and ace and six points. Sheedy and Provance were named to the all-tournament team.

Seneca's Lexie Buis spikes the ball to the Henry-Senachwine side of the net during the Tri-County Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

“The point I’ve tried to convey to the girls all season is that we have to consistently put pressure on teams as much as possible,” Seneca coach Noah Champene said. “All of that comes from the little things, working hard on defense, anticipating the ball, good passing and hitting, hitting, hitting. That’s what Henry-Senachwine does so well.

“(H-S) was really good in that first set and we just couldn’t get things slowed down. Then in the second set we played more relaxed, more aggressive and had the momentum but then fell back on our heels a little bit late. Credit them, they are a good team that plays the game the right way.

Both squads are back in action on Monday with Henry-Senachwine at Lowpoint-Washburn, while Seneca is at Serena.