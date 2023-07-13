52-acre Peru truck terminal bought by Pennsylvania company for $5.4M

Terminal Properties LLC has bought the truck terminal at 5005 Plank Road in Peru, according to a recent news release.
They bought the terminal on May 22 for $5.4 million, according to the La Salle County Recorder’s Office.
Peru Economic Development Director Bob Vickrey said he had “reached out” to them to build a relationship, but has not heard back.
“We are very pleased to have a company from Pennsylvania come to Peru” Vickrey said. “At this point, we do not know if it will continue to operate as a truck terminal.”
In a news release Cawley said the location makes it possible to reach any destination in the country within two days and expand the companies’ market into North Central Illinois’ interstates 80, 88 and 39 corridors.
The property, developed by Consolidated Freight, includes 27 acres for parking, a terminal building with 146 docks, 10,000 square-foot of office space and a 9,600 square foot mechanics shop with six drive-thru bays.
Less than truckload companies, a ground transportation method that consolidates multiple shippers’ freights onto single semi-trucks, maintained contentious operations at the property, according to a news release.
“Anytime anyone wants to invest in our community we are excited,” Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “At this time we don’t know too much about what their plans are, but we are just excited people are continuing to invest in our city.”
In a news release, Cawley said the purchase highlights the demand for industrial facilitates across the Midwest.
“We are thrilled to have been part of this successful sale,” said Josh Hearne, SIOR and Principal of Industrial Brokerage at Cawley Chicago. “This property represents an excellent investment opportunity with its prime infrastructure and the current demand for logistics and warehousing solutions.”
The sale of the terminal was facilitated by Cawley Chicago.