October 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Putnam County Property Transfers: July, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Putnam County Courthouse (Shaw Media)

July 1, 2022

Matthew Holst to Jayce Eustice and Taylor Kimble, deed, 02-00-044-040 Congregational Church First Addition - Granville, $132,500.

July 5, 2022

Robert and Tanya Simons to Daniel Bark, deed, parkview section 1 - Hennepin L:8, $195,000.

July 6, 2022

Robert and Beverly Kuryga to Lake Thunderbird Association, deed, Indian Hills L: 101, $0.

July 7, 2022

John and Debora Bailey to Raymond Blackburn, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:548, $2,500.

Zachary Mennie to Kyle Quick, deed, 02-00-088-090 Gariglietti’s First Addition - Mark, $47,000.

July 8, 2022

Hemminger Living Trust to Ralph and Barbara Hemminger, deed, 03-19-191-000 S:34 T:14 R:10, $0.

July 11, 2022

Inc GM Construction Services to Sylvia and Marcin Betkowski, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:468, $39,000.

July 12, 2022

Eugene Wegrecki to Eugene and Helena Wegrecki and Karoline Burcheri, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:432, $0.

Anthony Foster to Brian and Melissa Hynds, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:200, $2,500.

Tony Foster and Diane Devlin to Kevin and Gretchen Bauer, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:384, $2,500.

Diane Devlin and Kimberly Robles to Marsha Schaefer, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:587, $3,000.

Lake Thunderbird Association to Anthony and Carol Biagioni, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots 89-10, $1,000.

July 13, 2022

United Grove Cemetery Association to David and Jena Mennie, deed, 01-01-122-000 Q:SE S:18 T:32 R:1, $0.

Jan Hackman to Andrew Potthoff, deed, 02-23-050-000 02-23-070-000 Q:SE S:25 T:33 R:1, $265,000.

Richard and Mckenzie Kinczewski to Cameron Bergen and Lexi Lijewski, deed, 02-00-092-230 St. Paul’s Coal Company Second Addition, $152,000.

Lucia and Aleksander Nowak to Beata and Andrzej Rabenda, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:388, $5,000.

July 15, 2022

David and Elisabeth Heeman to Brian and Amy Hunt, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L: 78 and 77, $500,000.

July 18, 2022

Mariana Trubich and George Fedorak to George Fedorak, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L: 531 and 532, $0.

Jaroslaw and Betty Magiera to Rafal and Bogumila Shtiltz, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:468, $15,000.

Andrew Moormann to Amanda Comstock, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:151, $500.

July 20, 2022

Jerry and Alice Yarrington to Jerry, Alice and Jay Yarrington and Cody and Alyssa Boers, deed, 03-07-260-000 Q:NW S:35 T:14 R:9, $0.

Galen and Jane Noard to Samuel and Cally Webb, deed, 04-03-270-000 Q:SW S:6 T:31 R:1, $260,000.

July 21, 2022

Wieslaw Morowa to Stanislaw and Maria Boblak, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:188 and Indian Hills L:64, $65,000.

July 22, 2022

Anthony and Carol Biagioni to Anthony, Carol, Anthony W and John Biagioni, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots: 89-10, $0.

Christopher Crisman to Luke and Amanda Forester, deed, Indian Hills L:2 and 3, $230,000.

Gilbert and Angela Lafevre to Kevin and Gretchen Bauer, Kevin Godinez, Ashley and Michael Toomey, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:519, $374,900.

Irene Zenor to United Methodist Church, deed, 01-15-061-000 Q:NW S:15 T:32 R:2, $0.

July 25, 2022

Samuel and Cally Webb to Lisa and Brian Coan, deed, Green Acres - Mark Development L:15 and 14, $175,000.

Linda Hash and Arthur Vaini to Martin Ernat, deed, 02-29-163-000 Q:NE S:31 T:33 R:1 and Q:NW S:32 T:33 R:1, $173,152.

Zbigniew Pyszka to Meagan Veatch, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:238, $185,000.

July 27, 2022

Marquis Inc. to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-069-020 Marquis Subdivision - Hennepin Q:NE S:11 T:32 R:2. $0.

Marquis Energy Holdings LLC to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-083-003 Q:NW S:3 T:32 R:2, $0.

Marquis Industrial Holdings to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-080-004 S:36 T:33 R:2, $0.

Marquis Tract 443 LLC to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-074-000, 03-03-100-009, Q:NW S:3 T:32 R:2, $0.

Raejean Glynn to Terrance and Raejean Glynn, deed, 02-29-270-000 Q:SE S:32 T:33 R:1, $0.

Edward and Pamela French to Mohammed Taher and Ayesha Sultana, deed, 04-23-121-001 Q:NW S:25 T:31 R:2, $200,000.

Amanda Scaggs to Cara and Clayton Zellmer, deed, 01-00-042-010 Village of Hennepin L:1 B:18, $50,000.

July 28, 2022

Sandra Vankeulen to Marvin Vankeulen, deed, 01-11-082-000 Verizon Subdivision - Hennepin L:2, $0.

Christine Augustine to Brian Kelsey, deed, 03-00-038-020 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:258, $3,500.

Casey Cafferty to Kevin Endress, deed, Indian Hills L:212, $0.

July 29, 2022

Michelle Reynolds Postula and Bruce Marple to James Engleking, deed, 01-05-021-000, 01-25-262-000, Q:NW S:2 T:31 R:2 and Q:SW S:35 T:32 R:2, $751,100.

Jill Ketter and Clallia Bouxsein to Jon Bouxsein, deed, 01-20-310-000 Q:SE S:25 T:32 R:2, $21,000.

Deanna Fecht to Brett and Kara Bault, deed, 01-00-045-210 Village of Hennepin L:7 B:38 and L:8 B: 38, $0.

Whitney Weddell to Brett and Kara Bault, deed, 01-00-045-210 Village of Hennepin L:7 B:38 and L:8 B: 38, $0.

Lindsay Cattani to Brett and Kara Bault, deed, 01-00-045-210 Village of Hennepin L:7 B:38 and L:8 B:38, $130,000.

Bonnie Petrenko and Vision Properties Midwest LLC to Bonnie Petrenko, deed, 03-00-028-130 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:301, $0.