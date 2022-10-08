Putnam County Property Transfers: July, 2022

July 1, 2022
Matthew Holst to Jayce Eustice and Taylor Kimble, deed, 02-00-044-040 Congregational Church First Addition - Granville, $132,500.
July 5, 2022
Robert and Tanya Simons to Daniel Bark, deed, parkview section 1 - Hennepin L:8, $195,000.
July 6, 2022
Robert and Beverly Kuryga to Lake Thunderbird Association, deed, Indian Hills L: 101, $0.
July 7, 2022
John and Debora Bailey to Raymond Blackburn, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:548, $2,500.
Zachary Mennie to Kyle Quick, deed, 02-00-088-090 Gariglietti’s First Addition - Mark, $47,000.
July 8, 2022
Hemminger Living Trust to Ralph and Barbara Hemminger, deed, 03-19-191-000 S:34 T:14 R:10, $0.
July 11, 2022
Inc GM Construction Services to Sylvia and Marcin Betkowski, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:468, $39,000.
July 12, 2022
Eugene Wegrecki to Eugene and Helena Wegrecki and Karoline Burcheri, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:432, $0.
Anthony Foster to Brian and Melissa Hynds, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:200, $2,500.
Tony Foster and Diane Devlin to Kevin and Gretchen Bauer, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:384, $2,500.
Diane Devlin and Kimberly Robles to Marsha Schaefer, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:587, $3,000.
Lake Thunderbird Association to Anthony and Carol Biagioni, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots 89-10, $1,000.
July 13, 2022
United Grove Cemetery Association to David and Jena Mennie, deed, 01-01-122-000 Q:SE S:18 T:32 R:1, $0.
Jan Hackman to Andrew Potthoff, deed, 02-23-050-000 02-23-070-000 Q:SE S:25 T:33 R:1, $265,000.
Richard and Mckenzie Kinczewski to Cameron Bergen and Lexi Lijewski, deed, 02-00-092-230 St. Paul’s Coal Company Second Addition, $152,000.
Lucia and Aleksander Nowak to Beata and Andrzej Rabenda, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:388, $5,000.
July 15, 2022
David and Elisabeth Heeman to Brian and Amy Hunt, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L: 78 and 77, $500,000.
July 18, 2022
Mariana Trubich and George Fedorak to George Fedorak, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L: 531 and 532, $0.
Jaroslaw and Betty Magiera to Rafal and Bogumila Shtiltz, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:468, $15,000.
Andrew Moormann to Amanda Comstock, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:151, $500.
July 20, 2022
Jerry and Alice Yarrington to Jerry, Alice and Jay Yarrington and Cody and Alyssa Boers, deed, 03-07-260-000 Q:NW S:35 T:14 R:9, $0.
Galen and Jane Noard to Samuel and Cally Webb, deed, 04-03-270-000 Q:SW S:6 T:31 R:1, $260,000.
July 21, 2022
Wieslaw Morowa to Stanislaw and Maria Boblak, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:188 and Indian Hills L:64, $65,000.
July 22, 2022
Anthony and Carol Biagioni to Anthony, Carol, Anthony W and John Biagioni, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots: 89-10, $0.
Christopher Crisman to Luke and Amanda Forester, deed, Indian Hills L:2 and 3, $230,000.
Gilbert and Angela Lafevre to Kevin and Gretchen Bauer, Kevin Godinez, Ashley and Michael Toomey, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:519, $374,900.
Irene Zenor to United Methodist Church, deed, 01-15-061-000 Q:NW S:15 T:32 R:2, $0.
July 25, 2022
Samuel and Cally Webb to Lisa and Brian Coan, deed, Green Acres - Mark Development L:15 and 14, $175,000.
Linda Hash and Arthur Vaini to Martin Ernat, deed, 02-29-163-000 Q:NE S:31 T:33 R:1 and Q:NW S:32 T:33 R:1, $173,152.
Zbigniew Pyszka to Meagan Veatch, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:238, $185,000.
July 27, 2022
Marquis Inc. to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-069-020 Marquis Subdivision - Hennepin Q:NE S:11 T:32 R:2. $0.
Marquis Energy Holdings LLC to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-083-003 Q:NW S:3 T:32 R:2, $0.
Marquis Industrial Holdings to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-080-004 S:36 T:33 R:2, $0.
Marquis Tract 443 LLC to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 01-10-074-000, 03-03-100-009, Q:NW S:3 T:32 R:2, $0.
Raejean Glynn to Terrance and Raejean Glynn, deed, 02-29-270-000 Q:SE S:32 T:33 R:1, $0.
Edward and Pamela French to Mohammed Taher and Ayesha Sultana, deed, 04-23-121-001 Q:NW S:25 T:31 R:2, $200,000.
Amanda Scaggs to Cara and Clayton Zellmer, deed, 01-00-042-010 Village of Hennepin L:1 B:18, $50,000.
July 28, 2022
Sandra Vankeulen to Marvin Vankeulen, deed, 01-11-082-000 Verizon Subdivision - Hennepin L:2, $0.
Christine Augustine to Brian Kelsey, deed, 03-00-038-020 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:258, $3,500.
Casey Cafferty to Kevin Endress, deed, Indian Hills L:212, $0.
July 29, 2022
Michelle Reynolds Postula and Bruce Marple to James Engleking, deed, 01-05-021-000, 01-25-262-000, Q:NW S:2 T:31 R:2 and Q:SW S:35 T:32 R:2, $751,100.
Jill Ketter and Clallia Bouxsein to Jon Bouxsein, deed, 01-20-310-000 Q:SE S:25 T:32 R:2, $21,000.
Deanna Fecht to Brett and Kara Bault, deed, 01-00-045-210 Village of Hennepin L:7 B:38 and L:8 B: 38, $0.
Whitney Weddell to Brett and Kara Bault, deed, 01-00-045-210 Village of Hennepin L:7 B:38 and L:8 B: 38, $0.
Lindsay Cattani to Brett and Kara Bault, deed, 01-00-045-210 Village of Hennepin L:7 B:38 and L:8 B:38, $130,000.
Bonnie Petrenko and Vision Properties Midwest LLC to Bonnie Petrenko, deed, 03-00-028-130 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:301, $0.