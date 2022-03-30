Outdoors: You’ve got outdoors questions; I’ve got answers

I have had some questions on the upcoming turkey seasons:

Is it good to use a ground blind for turkey hunting? They are always useful, but unless you are going to hunt a food plot, they can be overkill. They do hide motion, but it’s hard to beat natural cover. Try busting a flock and then calling them back in. That usually works for me.

Can I use a beagle to hunt raccoons with? They can be trained to tree, but I wouldn’t use them for fighting a raccoon, especially near any body of water. Raccoons can drown a small dog, even in shallow water. In addition, a large boar raccoon can put up a formidable fight with a small dog. I would recommend leashing the dog before shooting the raccoon out.

What is best for fishing, a graphite or fiberglass rod? Are the new ones better? It depends on what type of fishing you plan on doing. The new rods are better, but they are very expensive. If, for example, you are floating a river for catfish, I prefer a fiberglass rod that is long. You can snap snagged-out hooks with that rod easier than a stiff graphite one. Also, they are good for a long battle with a large fish. The extra length is also a plus. They also cast farther. Graphite is better for short accuracy.

I have watched bald eagles along the Illinois River, and I have often wondered how much weight can an eagle carry? An eagle will weigh about 14 pounds with a wingspan of about 8 feet. They can rise with about 12 pounds of prey. Small game such as young raccoons, foxes and small dogs can be picked up and held in flight. Golden eagles can kill larger prey but cannot fly off with them. They will feed on the carcasses on the ground after a kill.

Is target ammo in a .22 good for squirrel hunting? If you have time, the best load is what shoots the most accurate. A squirrel’s head is the preferred target, as it doesn’t spoil any meat. Target ammo will kill a squirrel just as good as high velocity loads, but the target loads are much quieter in the woods.

Don’t forget the new licenses and permits. Most fishing, trapping and hunting licenses are due Friday.

Hunting report

I found some pheasant tail mushrooms last week. They are tender now and small. I didn’t find any oysters or early morels, though. I feel that the weather needs to warm up a little. Didn’t find any asparagus either.

Fishing report

River fishing continues to be slow. The waters are beginning to clear up, and that should help.

Cooling-lake action has been good, but you will have to find water that is in the mid-60s. We caught some nice catfish at La Salle last week but had to travel around the lake most of the morning to find them.

Dan Jackson (standing) speaks to a large hunter safety class last weekend at Local 393 in Marseilles. (Fred Krause)

Hunter safety

A large group of young prospective hunters participated in a hunter safety class last weekend at Local 393 in Marseilles. It was one of the largest classes ever. The teacher was Dan Jackson from Marseilles.

• Fred Krause is a Shaw Media correspondent.