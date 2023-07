County Highway 57 (East 13th Road) in Farm Ridge Township, southwest of Ottawa, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Wednesday, July 12.

The La Salle County Highway Department said in a Wednesday news release the project, located ¾ mile south of County Highway 8 (North 24th Road, Deer Park Blacktop), is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.