Mendota to receive help from National Endowment for the Arts in its downtown rebuild

The National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the Housing Assistance Council, announced Mendota was one of 17 communities selected for the Design Learning Cohort.

The program will train leaders in rural design and creative placemaking, coaching on facilitation techniques, assistance navigating funding opportunities and one-on-one technical assistance on a community design project.

Mendota City Clerk Emily McConville was grateful for the assistance from the NEA as the city works to repair the building damaged by Dec. 29-30 the fire on Illinois Avenue and explore the options for the other vacant spaces in downtown. The fire led to the complete loss of storefronts in the city’s downtown.

“Through this opportunity, we will have access to experts who can help develop a clear vision for a cohesive planning design that will support our history, culture and identity while creating a downtown destination for people to want to shop, dine and visit,” McConville said.