La Salle bicycle, car crash results in minor injuries

A 14-year-old girl from Peru had minor injuries after a bicycle and car collision at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Ninth and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.

La Salle police said in a Tuesday report the northbound cyclist failed to halt at a stop sign and entered the path of the eastbound vehicle. The driver swerved but was unable to avoid striking the cyclist.

The cyclist complained of back pain and “minor scrapes on her skin,” and was released to her mother after being checked by La Salle EMS. No citations were issued.