Putnam County libraries announce July activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its July activity schedule for all locations. All locations will be closed for the holiday Tuesday, July 4.

District

Putnam County libraries are asking for help to design its 2024 calendar. Submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31, and participants can stop by any of the locations to pick up adult or kids coloring pages.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom event will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 1. Kevin Wood will be performing as Lincoln in this standard historical presentation covering from independence through the Civil War.

Outdoor STEAM projects will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Walter Durley Boyle Park. A new activity will be held each week including chalk rocks, fizzy lemonade, wooden clothespin airplanes, sports activity and more.

Cricut MakerSpace will be held all day from July 10 through July 14. Call ahead to participate. This month’s craft is custom hats.

Adult painting night will be held at 6 p.m. July 13. Participants can sign up ahead of time. The group will be painting an ice cream cone on canvas.

Animals around the world event will be held at 1 p.m. July 15. Dan and Sharon Peterson from IncredibleBats will showcase animals including a sloth, armadillo, fruit bats, skunk, sugar gliders, wooly possum, hedgehog, rabbit, bearded dragon, corn snake, ball python, beckos, tarantulas, turtle and more.

Teen Finance Learning Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20. Matt Hostetter will present the learning session. Call ahead for a seat.

STEM Egg Hunt will be held at 7 p.m. July 28. Participants will start at the library to listen to stories before heading to Walter Durley Boyle Park for an end-of-summer egg hunt. Event is for third graders and younger.

Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. Tuesdays. The event will feature a story and activity.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Arts and Crafts will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Crafts include beading, weaving and art portfolios for children.

Summer story time will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Hopkins Park. Story time will include stickers, chalk and bubbles. Toddler-appropriate activities and siblings are welcome

Steam projects will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays in July in Hopkins Park. Ms. Ossola will provide creative projects, sign up is recommended.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Hula hoop and chalk drawing contest will be held during library hours on July 1.

Catch fireflies event will be held during library hours on July 6.

Movie night will be held at 4 p.m. July 11.

Martial Arts Moves with Dan event will be held at 10 a.m. July 15.

Ice Cream in a Bag event will be held at 4 p.m. July 20. Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom’s Sarah Poignant will be presenting the program. Ice Cream sundaes will be available as well.

Stuffed Animal Picnic will be held during Library hours on July 25.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Soil Same event will be held at 4 p.m. July 5. Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom’s Sarah Poignant will be presenting the program.

Movie Night will be held at 5 p.m. July 12.

Tour of the Milky Way event will be held at 8 p.m. July 21 with a rain date of July 22. Natural Lands Are outside of McNabb will be used. Jack Schmitz will bring his telescope. For information, call 815-339-2038, ext. 1.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 17 to answer questions and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

Standard, 128 First St.

No events are scheduled.