June 06, 2023
Grace Davis Scholarship to accept applications through July 1

Scholarship is open to Magnolia and Hope township students

By Shaw Local News Network
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

This scholarship is open to students who have lived in Magnolia Township (McNabb/Magnolia area) or Hope Township (Lostant area) for at least ten years and maintain a full-time student status. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The Grace Davis Scholarship Trust is now accepting applications from college-bound students for 2023-24 school year.

A letter stating college choice, major and other information about the applicant can be sent to Grace Davis Scholarship Trust c/o Christina Whitney, 1552 Meridian Road Magnolia, IL, 61336 by July 1.

For information, email Whitney at cmwhitney07@gmail.com.