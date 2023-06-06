Grace Davis Scholarship to accept applications through July 1

The Grace Davis Scholarship Trust is now accepting applications from college-bound students for 2023-24 school year.

This scholarship is open to students who have lived in Magnolia Township (McNabb/Magnolia area) or Hope Township (Lostant area) for at least 10 years and maintain a full-time student status.

A letter stating college choice, major and other information about the applicant can be sent to Grace Davis Scholarship Trust c/o Christina Whitney, 1552 Meridian Road Magnolia, IL, 61336 by July 1.

For information, email Whitney at cmwhitney07@gmail.com.