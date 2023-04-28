Putnam County libraries announce May activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its May activity schedule for all locations.

District

All district locations will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

• A STEAM 2 Go craft project will be available for pickup throughout the month. The craft will be DIY kite.

• A D.T. Suzuki, Carus and Buddhism in La Salle 1900-1910 presentation will be at 6 p.m Wednesday, May 3. Bob Steele will be discussing the life of D.T Suzuki, who began his career in La Salle.

• A Cricut MakerSpace will be all day from May 8-12. Call ahead to reserve a spot to create custom wood circle signs. Crafty adults are welcome.

• Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. The event will feature a story and activity.

• Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

• School-age take and make project will be offered all spring. The craft is a personalized bookmark.

• Make and take craft kits of coffee filter butterflies will be offered during regular business hours throughout the month.

• Brick builders club meet on the first and second Tuesday evenings of every month. Those ages 5 and older will have Legos available for creations that will be displayed for two weeks.

• Sensory story time will be at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore a sensory activity and share a snack and story.

• Ready, set, read will be at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. Emergent readers will explore readers and first chapter books. The group will read a book and do a follow-up activity together.

• IVCIL will conduct an outreach program for seniors at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. IVCIL will share information and demonstrate adaptive available resources for the hard of hearing.

• Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

• Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

• Story Hour Craft will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6. The craft will be Mother’s Day handprint flower pots

• Hungry Caterpillar event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Participants will read and do a craft based on the book. Craft will be pom pom caterpillars.

• PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18. They will answer questions about the discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

• Game morning will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27

• Movie night will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Food will be available.

• Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

• Plant butterfly garden events will be held Wednesdays, May 3, 17 and 31. Participants will meet on the west side of the building and plant and work on a butterfly garden.

• Mother’s Day craft will be held during library hours on Wednesday, May 10. Craft will be love to pieces card.

• Movie night will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Snacks included.

• Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

Painting with Lucy will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. $10 sign up fee is required. Call the library at 815-339-2038 to register.