Chief Senachwine DAR honors Good Citizen Award winners

At its March 3 meeting of the Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter, members honored it Good Citizen Award winners that were selected by staff and senior students from their schools.

The three students that were chosen a Good Citizens included Kayleigh Lafferty from Henry-Senachwine, Ryan Bella from Midland and Lauren Faletti from Putnam County.

Students were selected for their characteristics of leadership, service, dependability and patriotism.

Introducing the honorees, Chair Diana Williamson expanded on their school and community volunteerism and also read portions of the essays the students may write, which can lead to a $5,000 scholarship on the national level.

The honorees were presented with certificates, Good Citizen pins and other gifts during a reception held in their honor at the First Presbyterian Church in Henry.

The next meeting of the Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Henry Library, 702 Front St.