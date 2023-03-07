Putnam County 6th graders complete Rebecca Caudill Young Readers’ program

The Putnam County Junior High’s sixth graders recently participated in the Rebecca Caudill Young Readers’ Book Award program.

This award is determined by student votes, encourages students to read for personal satisfaction and develops a statewide awareness of outstanding children’s literature.

The book “Fighting Words” was chosen as being the favorite among the sixth grade participants out of the 20 nominated books.

The program was introduced to the students through a cooperative effort among Amy Carboni’s sixth grade classes and Debbie Thompson, PCJH media paraprofessional.

After each student read one of the books, they must then pass a test and fill out a story balloon. A balloon report helps the student understand the parts of the novel.

After reading a reporting on three Rebecca Caudill books, the student receives a certificate stating they are eligible to attend a party and vote for the awards.

On Feb. 21, 15 students voted and a total of 75 books had been read so far by the sixth graders.

Any student who reads all 20 of the Rebecca Caudill books will have their name engraved on a plaque to be displayed at the school in honor of the accomplishment. Students will have until April 28 to complete this task.

PCJH also was selected to receive a 2022-23 Readers’ Choice Grant for a set of Rebecca Caudill books from the AISLE/LBSS Endowment Fund.

The school thanked the Putnam County Educational Foundation for approving the grant the helped pay for the copies of the books and the treats for the students’ party.

The school also thanked Ms. Davis, the PC district librarian, for her help setting up the program and giving input on the grants and PCJH Principal Mike Olson and PC Superintendent Dr. Clayton Theisinger for their support.