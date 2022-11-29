Route 178, U.S. 6 intersection in Utica to be 4-way stop beginning Nov. 30

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday a new traffic pattern will be implemented Wednesday at the intersection of Route 178 and U.S. 6 in Utica that incorporates a four-way stop. All lanes will remain open.

The change from traffic signals was necessary to maintain traffic control when a $2.4 million project to convert that intersection into a roundabout is halted during the winter. The four-way stop is anticipated to last through winter and into the next construction season until the roundabout is completed in early summer.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

