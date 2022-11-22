Putnam County libraries announce December activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District has announced its December activity schedule for all locations.

All locations will be closed Dec. 24-Dec. 26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the holidays.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Cricut MakerSpace will be all day Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9. Crafty adults are welcome. This month’s craft is Christmas cards. Call ahead to reserve a space.

Holiday Family Day will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Santa, Grinch, face painting and more will be at the library.

Holiday Painting on Canvas will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Call ahead to reserve a spot.

Disney+ Movie night will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Pizza will be available.

Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday starting Dec. 6. The event will feature a story and activity.

Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Santa is setting up a North Pole Mail Station at the library from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11. Participants can fill out an official letter to Santa and return it to the mailbox. Once Santa has written back, his elves will deliver your letter back to the library and the library will call you to pick up your letter.

NASA Presentation by Retired Senior Manager Scott Pelican will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Holiday guitar music by Ken Troyan will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Gifts in a jar make-and-take adult program will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Christmas ornament make and take for children will be during library hours Wednesday, Dec. 21. Beth Dellatori from the University of Illinois Extension Office will host the event.

New Years Eve at noon will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Pre-kindergarten through school age students can attend. Parents must attend with children younger than 8. There will be a countdown, activity stations and pizza. Sign up is required.

Every Friday, participants can get creative with a holiday art and craft station. Grab and go holiday ornament/craft will be available as well.

Granville story hour will be at 11 a.m. every Friday and feature a story and activities.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Naughty of Nice Bags event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Pass a pig game will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Show and tell will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Build them High Legos will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The University of Illinois Extension Office will hold a snow globe event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Uno game night will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27

Movie and pizza night will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

I Spy Christmas Jars event will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

University of Illinois Extension Office will host a make-an-ornament event at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Movie and snacks night will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

No events scheduled