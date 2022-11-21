‘There’s Snow Place like Ladd’ Christmas Walk set for Dec. 10

The village of Ladd is set for its There’s Snow Place like Ladd Christmas Walk from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Businesses and organizations will be offering many family-oriented activities intended to spread holiday cheer.

Participating businesses include Softails Bar and Grill, Andana Appliance, North Central Bank, Dick’s Tap, Ladd Lanes, Dr. Phil’s Shop, Rockerbye Boutique and Rip’s among others.

Activities are scheduled during the afternoon, including a 50/50 raffle, reindeer games raffle to win a TV, kids crafts, games, cookie decorating and pictures with Santa.

Elm City Bell Ringers and holiday music will be featured. The Ladd Fire Station 327 N. Main St., will be hosting a bake sale.

The walk will include food and refreshments at Ladd businesses ending with soup, sandwich and dessert 6 to 8 p.m. at Ladd Moose Lodge, 1528 E. Cleveland St.

For information, contact 815-894-2092, 815-894-2440 or info@villageofladd.com.

The events of the day are as follows:

Artisan and vendor wares

The Ladd Grade School, 232 E. Cleveland St., will host local artisans from noon to 5 p.m. The vendors will have jewelry, food, flowers and greenery, pet collars and leashes, vintage flip and holiday decor, among others.

More than 30 venders will offer their items at storefronts along Main Street.

Horse and wagon rides

Horse and wagons will be available along Main Street for participants to take a ride to see holiday lights in Ladd.

Mitten Tree

A mitten tree will be at the Ladd Village Hall, 121 N. Main St., to be decorated with donations of new mittens, gloves, hats and socks for all ages.

All donations will be given to Project Success of Eastern Bureau County to benefit area families and will be accepted through Dec. 10

Snowman parade

A lighted Snowman Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on North Main Street. The parade is open to all kinds of entries including individuals, vehicles and floats.

The only requirement to participate is the entry must be lighted and include a snowman as part of the entry. Participants should line up at 4:45 p.m. in the Digifarms parking lot on North Main Street.

Magic, balloons and food

Magic Matt, Mr. Cinnamon the Balloon Twister and food options will be available for all age groups.

Tree lighting

The official lighting of the Christmas tree on Main Street will take place during the event. One lucky student from the Ladd Grade School will be selected to flip the switch immediately following the parade.

Golf cart decorating contest

New this year will be a golf cart decorating contest. Participants are asked to light up and dress up their golf carts.

Participants are asked to bring their entries to War Memorial Park, votes will be cast by the public from 2 to 4 p.m. The carts will take part in the parade at 5 p.m.