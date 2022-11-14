November 14, 2022
Chief Senachwine DAR Chapters honors those who served on Veterans Day

Members honored Veterans through the area

By Shaw Local News Network
First to be honored was Navy Capt. John P. Cromwell, a WWII submarine captain, who went down with his submarine rather than be captured since he knew critical information he didn’t want to fall into enemy hands.

A group of Chief Senachwine DAR members held wreath-laying ceremonies, using the America 250! Patriot Memorial Service, as they honored veterans on Veterans Day.

Member Nancy Gillfillan played a Native American wooden flute to open the ceremony and closed with the playing of ‘Taps.’

Wreath-laying and the Patriot Memorial Service, led by Chapter Chaplain, Diana Williamson, and flute music were repeated at the Henry Cemetery as the group honored three subjects: Civil War Soldier Lt. Peter Wykoff, his mother Daughter of a Revolutionary War Soldier Elizabeth Wikoff and Clarissa McManners, also a daughter of a Revolutionary War soldier as well as a member of the preceding Henry DAR chapter.

Others honored at the Henry Cemetery were soldiers who fought in WWI, specifically Verne Griner, whose grave the CSC chapter has been tasked to tend to.

Also honored were additional armed forces members who served in the Civil War, WWI, WWII and the Korean War.

On Veterans Day Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter members Williamson, Bittner, Gillfillan, Finfgeld, and Byrd gather near the marker for Lt. Peter Wykoff to honor his service in the Civil War.  Ms. Finfgeld holds a framed photo of Lt. Wykoff with his uniform belt buckle and buttons, borrowed from the Marshall County Historical Society Museum.

