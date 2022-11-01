Hennepin Fire Department to host chicken dinner Nov. 12

The Hennepin Fire Department is bringing back its chicken dinner at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hennepin Fire Station located at 201 E. High St.

Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue to 7 p.m. on until the organization runs out of food.

Carry outs are available by calling in advance at 815-925-7225 or by coming in at any time during food service and placing an order.

The menu will include deep-fried chicken, French fries, homemade coleslaw, Italian bread and dessert.

The cost of the dinner will be $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 12. Carry out orders will be $12 and will be an order of mixed chicken.