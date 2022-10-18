Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter honors Ruth Kleppin of Koinonia food pantry

The Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its regular meeting on Oct. 7 at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse.

Chapter members noted the NSDAR National Day of Service, celebrated annually on Oct. 11, the date honors the founding of NSDAR 132 years ago in 1890.

To honor service by others, each year the Chief Senachwine Chapter presents a Community Service Award in recognition of those who go above and beyond in their volunteerism in their communities.

Previously honored was the Charles Perdew Museum Association, which cares for the home and workshop of decoy carver Charles Perdew and decoy painter wife Edna Perdew.

The following year the Henry Events Committee was honored with a Community Service Award. The group served for 16 years arranging lunches in the park, other local events and entertainment each summer.

In 2021 honorees were Jim and Mary Jane Thornton, who, along with son Joe Thornton, were originators of the Flag Walk at Stoner Park, which has grown to more than 850 flags related to Henry military personnel.

Last spring chapter members suggested names of area community members who have given personal time and service to their communities.

Reports on the activities of the potential Community Service Award winners were given. Members then selected their 2022 honoree, Ruth Kleppin.

Kleppin, manager of the Koinonia Food Pantry located in Lacon, admits that she is not certain how long she has been involved in supplying food and paper products to those in need, but guesses she has served as manager for more than 33 years.

Years ago, at the urging of the pastor of the Lacon Congregational Church and following the death of her husband, Kleppin became the manager. Kleppin says she has always liked helping people and liked getting hugs because of this very rewarding project.

One of her tasks is to ride the truck to Peoria to receive food pantry items. Then her several work crews unload and shelve the items in Lacon.

The food pantry is located at 405 N. Washington St., Lacon, and is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Kleppin said that everything is available, from soup to nuts, including cleaning products, female items, baby goods and fresh, in-season vegetables. Monetary donations add needed items.

Ruth gives much credit to help from the Lacon churches and added “If it wasn’t for our lovely community, we couldn’t keep things going.”

Kleppin was presented a certificate, pin and etched memorabilia item for her window or Christmas tree.

To laud service by the Chief Senachwine members, in addition to recognizing Kleppin’s service to the Lacon area, Chief Senachwine members chose a donation of food and paper items for the Koinonia Food Pantry for their NSDAR National Day of Service project.

A hundred and eighteen items and monetary donations were collected to honor Kleppin and to denote the NSDAR National Day of Service.

The next meeting will be held at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Henry Public Library. The chapter will be visited by State Regent Debra Coe, who will present her program, “My Grandmother’s DAR.”

A light lunch will be served and the Chief Senachwine Chapter will note November as Native American month.