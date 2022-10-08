Marshall-Putnam counties to host Electronics Collection Day on Oct. 21

Marshall and Putnam counties will host an Electronics Collection Day from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Marshall County Highway Department, located at 552 State Route 26 in Lacon.

This event is open to residents of Marshall and Putnam counties only and their is a 10 item limit per resident.

Accepted items include computers, monitors, printers, faxes, copiers, laptops, TV’s, main frames, peripherals, mice, modems, telephones, answering machines, adding machines, microwave ovens, scanners, DVD’s, VCR’s, stereo equipment, pagers, cell phones, cameras, camcorders, video games, software, CD/disc books, small handheld electronics, cables, calculators, shredders, scanners, plotters and terminals.

Items that are not accepted include small kitchen appliances, toasters, coffee pots, blenders, air conditioners, white goods, smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, vacuums, batteries, fans, power tools, light fixtures, UPS’s, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, light bulbs, broken CRT’s, broken glass and hazardous material.