Putnam County Progressors 4-H Club elects 2022-23 officers

The Putnam County Progressors 4-H Club met Sept. 23 at the Brown Family Farm in Magnolia for its kickoff bonfire to start the 4-H year.

4-Hers and Cloverbuds and their families enjoyed a potluck meal, bonfire and activities.

The group took the time to elect its yearly officers in President Mikenna Boyd, Vice President Kade Gensini, Treasurer Quinn Postula, Secretary Sophia Brown and Co-Recreation Chairs Isabell Brown and Kendra Story.

Anyone interested in joining 4-H can contact the Marshall-Putnam Extension at 309-364-2356.