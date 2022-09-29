September 29, 2022
Putnam County Progressors 4-H Club elects 2022-23 officers

Group met at the Brown Family Farm on Sept. 23

By Shaw Local News Network
The group took the time to elect its yearly officers in President Mikenna Boyd, Vice President Kade Gensini, Treasurer Quinn Postula, Secretary Sophia Brown and Co-Recreation Chairs Isabell Brown and Kendra Story.

The Putnam County Progressors 4-H Club met Sept. 23 at the Brown Family Farm in Magnolia for its kickoff bonfire to start the 4-H year.

4-Hers and Cloverbuds and their families enjoyed a potluck meal, bonfire and activities.

Anyone interested in joining 4-H can contact the Marshall-Putnam Extension at 309-364-2356.