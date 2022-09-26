Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers Association to meet Oct. 18

The Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse on IL Route 89.

Following the regular business meeting and lunch catered by Rio Vista, Brandon Buchner will host a trivia contest.

During the business meeting, members will vote on the revised and reviewed MPRTA constitution and bylaws. Committee reports will be heard from the historical and membership chairs. IRTA updates also will be reported.

The meeting date for the coming year’s Planning Committee will be determined.

Pending the work of the Planning Committee and the calendar of meetings for 2023 will be announced. Members will receive the calendar via USPS, email and local papers.