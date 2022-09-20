September 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Fall in Love with 4-H event set for Oct. 16 at IVCC

Event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Pyper Bruns, 7, of the Carefree Oregon 4H club looks over the prize rabbits Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Lee County 4H fair.

University of Illinois Extension will be hosting a Fall in Love with 4-H event for youth and their parents who are new to 4-H, or interested in learning more about 4-H. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

University of Illinois Extension will be hosting a Fall in Love with 4-H event for youth and their parents who are new to 4-H, or interested in learning more about 4-H.

Children ages 8-18 will learn the basics of 4-H through fall-themed activities, while accompanying adults will receive a 4-H crash course on enrollments, projects and the fairs. Time will also be given to answer questions and give general explanations of 4-H youth activities, family responsibilities and county expectations for the upcoming 4-H year.

This event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at IVCC in rooms CTC 124-125. To register, visit go.Illinois.edu/fall4-H. There is no cost to participate.

More questions or more information, call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.

For reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.