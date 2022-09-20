Fall in Love with 4-H event set for Oct. 16 at IVCC

University of Illinois Extension will be hosting a Fall in Love with 4-H event for youth and their parents who are new to 4-H, or interested in learning more about 4-H.

Children ages 8-18 will learn the basics of 4-H through fall-themed activities, while accompanying adults will receive a 4-H crash course on enrollments, projects and the fairs. Time will also be given to answer questions and give general explanations of 4-H youth activities, family responsibilities and county expectations for the upcoming 4-H year.

This event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at IVCC in rooms CTC 124-125. To register, visit go.Illinois.edu/fall4-H. There is no cost to participate.

More questions or more information, call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.

For reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.