Photos: Senachwine DAR Chapter helps Putnam County Junior High ring in Constitution Week

Senachwine DAR Chapter Regent, Sharon Bittner, joined Putnam County Junior High School Principal Michael Olson and Social Studies Teacher Jessica Lenkaitis to help ring in Constitution Week for the students.

Bittner also displayed a few items that were presented to the school for use during the week through Sept. 23.

The chapter provided 75 booklets of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence to the school for use during their studies throughout the week.