September 19, 2022
Shaw Local
Photos: Senachwine DAR Chapter helps Putnam County Junior High ring in Constitution Week

Constitution Week is held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23

By Shaw Local News Network
Social Studies teacher, Jessica Lankaitis (left), joins Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter Regent, Sharon Bittner, and Putnam County Junior High, Swaney campus, Principal, Michael Olson, in ringing bells for the start of Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. (Photo Provided by Sharon Bittner)

Senachwine DAR Chapter Regent, Sharon Bittner, joined Putnam County Junior High School Principal Michael Olson and Social Studies Teacher Jessica Lenkaitis to help ring in Constitution Week for the students.

Bittner also displayed a few items that were presented to the school for use during the week through Sept. 23.

The chapter provided 75 booklets of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence to the school for use during their studies throughout the week.

Putnam County jr. high Principal, Michael Olson, and social studies teacher, Jessica Lenkaitis, flank Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter Regent, Sharon Bittner, as they display a few of the items presented to the school for use during Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Ms. Bittner displays one of 75 booklets of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence which the Chief Senachwine Chapter provided to the school for use during the study of the Constitution of the United States of America. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)