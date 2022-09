The Marshall-Putnam Fair will host a pulled pork dinner from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Shandy’s Pub and Grill, 1106 Western Ave., Henry.

The menu will include pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, lemonade, ice tea and water.

Carryouts will be available and the drawdown begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10.