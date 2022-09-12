BEST Inc. and Illinois Workforce Partnership host annual awards ceremony

On Sept.8, the Illinois Workforce Partnership and BEST Inc. hosted their annual award sceremony and luncheon at the Crown Plaza in Springfield. The event recognized groups and individuals for their leadership and dedication.

Shayna Miranda of Princeton was recognized with an Individual Achievement Award. Miranda received her associate degree in nursing in May 2022 with the assistance of BEST Inc. and began working as a registered nurse in July at St. Margaret’s Health in Peru.

Among those recognized for business leadership was the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce for its ongoing support of providing meaningful work experience to BEST Inc. participants.

Locally, NCI Works will recognize the Rock Falls Chamber and Miranda along with three other Individual Achievement nominees, including Ashleigh Chapman of Sterling, Cheyenne Cantu of Galt and Hannah Kaltenbrun of Mt. Morris.

In addition to recognizing Individual Achievers and business leaders, NCI Works recognized those that have given of their time and service on the local workforce board, BEST corporate board and BEST staff who have reach milestones.

NCI Works recognized Amy Soltis-Strawn or Princeton for five years of service, Marcie Mulholland of Savanna for five years of service, Justin Wiggins of Dixon for five years of service and Tom Pigati of La Salle for five years of service.

BEST corporate board Member Kathy Enbom of Princeton was recognized for her 25 years of service. BEST staff being recognized also included Bonnie Hayes of Ottawa for 15 years of service and Joy Jaraczewski of Mark for 20 years of service

NCI Works congratulates all award winners and nominees along with those who have committed their time and energy to the workforce system.