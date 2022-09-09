La Salle Library to host Be a Backyard Astronomer event on Sept. 17

The La Salle Public Library will host a showcase event for Project Next Generation: Destination Discoveries “Be a Backyard Astronomer program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event is mostly intended for youth ages 11 through 14 and their families.

“Be a Backyard Astronomer,” is a grant-funded, six-week, independent, mentor-supported, distance kit learning program that includes hands-on science and technology activities about daytime and nighttime astronomy.

At the showcase event, visitors will have an opportunity to find out about the program, meet the mentor, browse the kit contents and activities, learn about a field trip opportunity to Chicago’s Adler Planetarium, register for one of 18 spaces available in the “Be a Backyard Astronomer” program, conduct a simple series of experiments in the power of Ultra-Violet rays and watch a Glowforge CNC Laser Cutter/Engraver in action.

Funding for Project Next Generation: Destination Discoveries is provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

The showcase event is free and open to the public. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette Street, La Salle, and is ADA welcome and compliant. For more information, call the Library at 815-223-2341.