Photos: Illinois Valley Regional Airport continues taxiway construction

Illinois Valley Regional Airport is currently in the middle of it’s ongoing taxiway construction project.

The taxiway extension is a $2 million safety improvement project funded 95% by the federal government to prevent inbound and outbound air traffic from using the same runway at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

There are dozens of businesses that use the Illinois Valley Regional Airport. Some examples include Ace Hardware, Casey’s General Stores, Culver’s, Starved Rock and JP Chevrolet. The airport averages about 30 flights coming in and out each day.